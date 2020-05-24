Florida baseball stadium listed on Airbnb during coronavirus shutdown

A minor league baseball staff’s stadium has been listed on Airbnb for $1,500 an evening. The itemizing seems to be an try by the staff to place the stadium to make use of whereas sports activities leagues have halted their seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can e-book a keep on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola, Fla., by way of Airbnb’s website. According to the publish, the itemizing is for 10 visitors, who could have entry to a few bogs and one “large” bed room.

Guests may also have entry to a batting cage, the sphere and the clubhouse (which is able to reportedly be absolutely furnished). The newly renovated area will embrace 4 leather-based couches, two flat-screen TVs, a ping pong desk and different facilities.

According to the itemizing, “Want to hit with your friends in our batting cage? Be our guest! Want to play catch on the field at 11:30 PM? Be our guest! Want to take batting practice while having a couple of cold ones with the boys? Be our guest! Want to take down your siblings in ping pong and video games in the clubhouse? Be our guest! Want to enjoy breakfast at home plate? Be our guest!”

Along with entry to sure areas of the stadium, visitors may also be supplied with a consultant from the Blue Wahoos to offer a full tour of the areas and reply questions all through the keep.

The itemizing says that that is the primary time an expert baseball stadium has been out there for lease on Airbnb.