‘Floribama Shore’ Kirk Medas Arrest Video, Do You Know Who I Am?

Here’s “Floribama Shore” celebrity Kirk Medas drawing the ol’ do not- you-know-who-I- am? card on police officers throughout his arrest down in Georgia … and also it backfires in magnificent style.

Kirk was jailed for disorderly conduct this month in Woodstock, GA … and also he attempted to promote his star standing as he was being carried off in manacles.

Kirk screams, “I’m on a TV show by the way,” as police officers add a set of cuffs and also interested spectators laugh as they attempt to determine precisely what the heck he’s well-known for.

Kirk ain’t existing … man was a normal on the “Jersey Shore” spin-off … yet it appears he does not truly know his target market. The spectators absolutely really did not know him.

As for the arrest … police officers claim they were reacting to a telephone call relating to an intoxicated and also disorderly man, later on determined as Kirk, who had actually been kicked outta Pure Taqueria.

Police claim bar team informed Kirk he needed to hit the trail after he regurgitated, which’s when he purportedly came to be hostile. Medas was mentioned for violation disorderly conduct.

In the video, you listen to spectators claiming police officers have their weapons educated on Kirk … yet the police officers claim they simply took out tasers.