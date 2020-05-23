Florence’s Duomo reopens with high tech social distancing alarms

Timothy Verdon, director of the Duomo Museum, mentioned the cathedral is the primary on this planet to make use of such a tool in a museum setting, including that customer numbers shall be decreased in line with Italy’s persevering with social distancing measures, with on-line reserving and masks now compulsory.

At the doorway, guards used thermal scanners to take the temperature of holiday makers, earlier than every one was given one of many units. These will later be disinfected earlier than getting used once more.

While this may increasingly seem an antiseptic means of having fun with one of many world’s biggest church buildings it’ll come as a welcome aid to tons of of Italians and overseas guests, disadvantaged till now of a glimpse of the divine since church buildings and cultural establishments shut in March.

“It’s beautiful and touching to see the Duomo open again, especially since it’s not often that you see it so empty,” mentioned Marco, a neighborhood resident. “It’s even better that way.”

Gabriele, one other Florentine, identified that visits to the cathedral and its related sights – which embody the well-known octagonal Baptistery and Giotto’s free-standing 85 metre tall Campanile – had been free till the tip of the month.

“It’s been so many years since I’ve gone inside the Duomo. It’s a perfect occasion to take advantage of with fewer tourists and people,” he mentioned. “It’s a great feeling.”