Florence offers COVID-19 pledge for business owners | Local News

FLORENCE, S.C.— The city of Florence has actually established a platform to motivate companies to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19
The city revealed Wednesday early morning that it had actually introduced the Florence Forward Pledge to use companies the chance to pledge to keep an eye on the health of their workers as they go back to work, clean up the high-touch locations regularly, motivate using face coverings, promote hand, cough and sneeze health, promote social distancing in their business and restrict the variety of individuals inside companies if suitable.
Businesses that select to take the pledge will get a fixed hold on to show in the window or on the door of their business and will be given usage of the Florence Forward Pledge logo design for their own marketing products. Also, when the pledge info is completed and sent, the business will appear on the map of companies that have actually taken the pledge, revealing that they have actually dedicated to the health and wellness of their workers and clients. Customers can utilize the map, likewise connected on the city of Florence site, to see if their preferred companies have actually taken the pledge and even find brand-new companies.
“It takes everybody to keep our neighborhood safe and advancing forward. Our companies have actually played an essential function throughout this difficult time, and I motivate their ongoing assistance and involvement in this effort as all of us interact for the improvement of the Florence neighborhood,” City Manager Randy Osterman stated in a media advisory.
The Florence project is imitated a comparable project inGreenville
To take the pledge, business owners ought to check out the city of Florence site, cityofflorence.com, and click the pledge button, which takes the user to the pledge page.