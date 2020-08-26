Florence native’s first novel is headed to the screen | Local News

The partnership with Bhramayan started after Barfield saw an interview on her local news, WYFF, about a motion picture being recorded inGreenville She connected to the executive director being spoken with, Sonny Marler.

“I didn’t know anything about the process of a movie, that you needed a screenplay,” Barfield said. “I thought he might like the story, so I sent the book.”

Marler passed it to Bhramayan, an associate. Bhramayan stated the book was implied for him.

“He (Marler) knows I’m a devoted Christian and all about meaningful, positive and inspiration stories,” Bhramayan said. “He told me I should read her book. Once I did, I fell in love with it.”

Bhramayan started interacting with Barfield right now, and after he finished “Tinker,” the 2 started working together on “The Well” movie script.

“I’m proud of Michelle,” he said. “Although she was intimidated with the software we used to collaborate with to write the screenplay, she overcame her fear and dove right in, helping me adapt the book on Final Draft software.”

The movie script was sent for basic feedback and was returned with 8 laurels.