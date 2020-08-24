Flordelis de Souza: Brazilian MP accused of ordering husband’s murder



Flordelis dos Santos de Souza can not be apprehended since she has parliamentary resistance





A Brazilian congresswoman has actually been accused of managing the murder of her pastor partner, after several messed up efforts.

Flordelis dos Santos de Souza’s partner, Anderson do Carmo, was shot 30 times at their house in Rio de Janeiro in June 2019.

Ms de Souza, 59, stated her partner, 42, had actually been eliminated in a burglary.

But district attorneys state they have actually discovered a murder plot, linking Ms de Souza and numerous of her kids.

Ms de Souza, a celeb legislator for Rio de Janeiro who discovered popularity as a gospel vocalist prior to going into politics, has actually dismissed the claims, insisting she is innocent.

On Monday, district attorneys revealed charges versus Ms de Souza and 10 others, consisting of 6 of her kids and one granddaughter. Arrest warrants were released versus 9 of the accused.

Police might not apprehend Ms de Souza, referred to as Flordelis to her fans, since her status as a chosen legislator manages her parliamentary …