Flooding, mudslides hit northern Japan after heavy rainfall

By
Jackson Delong
-

Suga told reporters no deaths have been confirmed. But he warned people should evacuate from risky areas. A mudslide has isolated an area with more than 500 people, he added.

‘EXCESSIVE’ SUMMER MONSOON RAINS IN ASIA DISPLACE MILLIONS, CAUSE AT LEAST 500 DEATHS

A residential area is flooded following a heavy rain in Okura village, Yamagata prefecture, northern Japan Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
(Kyodo News via AP)

TV footage showed rescuers paddling rubber boats in residential areas, looking for stranded people, and groups of homes in a sprawling lake of muddy water.

A residential area is flooded following a heavy rain in Oishida town, Yamagata prefecture, northern Japan Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

A residential area is flooded following a heavy rain in Oishida town, Yamagata prefecture, northern Japan Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
(Kyodo News via AP)

The Yamagata Shinkansen bullet train temporarily stopped running, and some highways were blocked off.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

Heavy rainfall was expected throughout Wednesday, including in some areas near Tokyo. The southwestern area of Kyushu was hit with heavy rain earlier this week.

Source link

Post Views: 3

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR