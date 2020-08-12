Flipstarter Campaign Launched to Create Viral BCH Videos for Normies

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) supporter and CEO of BitcoinBCH com, Hayden Otto, has actually launched a fundraising campaign to create viral videos promoting BCH to mainstream audiences– after stopping working to win over crypto converts to the cause.

The last video produced by Otto gathered more than 100,000 views throughout different social platforms. He was likewise behind a questionable viral video in 2015 revealing a Bitcoin double costs exploit of the Binance- backed TravelbyBit payment network

The campaign goals to raise 650 BCH (almost $180,000) and has actually gathered 192.52 BCH (approximately $53,000) in contributions currently in the very first 48 hours.

The campaign is hosted on Flipstarter, a BCH- powered fundraising platform that has actually helped with more than 2,900 worth of contributions towards different efforts promoting Bitcoin Cash.

The funds will be utilized to create videos with a spending plan of either $5,000 or $10,000 each to be published to Youtube,Lbry io, and Bitchute, along with other “alternative streaming sites.”

Fund marketing, not advancement

Otto informed Cointelegraph he chose to begin the campaign after keeping in mind a number of BCH advocates “saying that they would prefer to donate to Bitcoin Cash marketing rather than development.”

Otto has actually led many marketing efforts for BCH over the previous 3 years, consisting of “producing video material for online audiences, […] running meetups, or installing signs/billboards.”

Otto asserted that financial backing from the neighborhood would permit him to “supercharge” his marketing efforts.

BitcoinBCH com’s fleet of marketing automobiles

Otto stressed the significance of exposing non-crypto-native audiences to Bitcoin Cash, informing Cointelegraph: “One mistake Bitcoin Cash supporters have made is that they have attempted to convert people to Bitcoin Cash that are already involved in cryptocurrency and ingrained in their beliefs.”

“There has actually been some success with getting this kind of individual on board […], however the target market is too little,” he stated.

Otto included that lots of “individuals who are currently associated with crypto […] are rate speculators” who prefer “to make a quick buck on hype and things that’ll never achieve any real-world adoption.”

“It is far more effective to target individuals and businesses who have not yet experienced cryptocurrency, which is like 99% of the people on the planet.”

The Bitcoin Cash neighborhood partnered with rap artist Lil Windex to launch a video and single title Bitcoin Ca$ h in2018 The video has more than 1.5 million views on YouTube.