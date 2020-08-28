‘Flipping Out’ star Jeff Lewis takes jab at ex while in hospital recovering from neck surgery

Following the effective surgery, the “Flipping Out” star required to Instagram to share a meme that illustrated Edward ending on Lewis.

“It’s Monroe Edwards (sic) now, B—h!” checks out the text in the image, which works as a jab in Edward’s instructions after Edward apparently asked for previously this year to lawfully alter the name of their 3-year-old child from Monroe Christine Lewis to Monroe Christine Edward Lewis.

“Thanks for all of the support,” Lewis captioned the post.

Megan Weaver, Lewis’ co-host on “Jeff Lewis Live,” shared an upgrade on Lewis’ condition and informed fans the realty flipper was in great spirits following the operation.

“He made it! Thank god I still have a job,” Weaver composed. “Successful surgery and recovering in hospital. Thank you for all your DM’s checking in. Put funeral plans on hold @heathermcdonald.”

According to People publication, Lewis just recently opened about his medical diagnosis throughout an episode of his radio program.