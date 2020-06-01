Flipkart to Re-Apply for Food Retail License

Walmart’s Indian e-commerce unit Flipkart mentioned on Monday it might re-apply for a meals retail license in India after reviews mentioned its earlier proposal was rejected by the federal government final week. Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) final week rejected the e-retailer’s proposal to promote meals merchandise by on-line and cell platforms, the Times of India newspaper reported on Monday.

“We are evaluating the department’s response and intend to re-apply as we look to continue making a significant impact on small businesses and communities in India,” the corporate mentioned in an announcement.

If profitable, Flipkart would compete with Amazon’s India unit, Alibaba-backed BigBasket, SoftBank-backed Grofers, and Reliance Industries’s not too long ago launched JioMart.

