Flipkart Quick launched; Promises 90-minute hyperlocal delivery

Flipkart has actually introduced a hyperlocal delivery service called FlipkartQuick It intends to provide items within 90 minutes. It will provide a brochure of over 2000 items that consists of digitizing regional kiranas. The service will have classifications like Grocery, Fresh, Dairy, Meat, Mobiles, Electronics Accessories, Stationery Items and HomeAccessories

For Flipkart Quick, consumers can pick in between getting their item provided within 90 minutes of purchasing or choose a 2-hour window according to their benefit. Further, the business will charge a minimum delivery cost of Rs29 The items can be purchased in between 6 AM to midnight.

Flipkart Quick will initially go reside in Bengaluru in choose areas consisting of. It consists of Whitefield, Panathur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Banashankari, KR Puram, and Indira Nagar.

