Flipkart Now Supports Kannada, Tamil, Telugu Languages to Reach New Customers

Flipkart today enabled its shopping experience in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. The new language integration, which is initially limited to Flipkart’s mobile app, comes over nine months following the Walmart-owned company start supporting Hindi on its platform. The latest move is aimed to make on line commerce “more inclusive and accessible” for Indian language clients and decrease the access barriers for people who do not understand English and Hindi languages but want to buy products through the ecommerce platform. Flipkart’s competitor Amazon currently supports just English and Hindi languages.

To enable the brand new experience, Flipkart claims that it has translated over 54 lakh words in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu across product specifications along with elements such as for instance banners and payment pages. That translation ultimately led to the new experience that is targeted towards smaller towns and cities in the united kingdom.

The launch of Hindi language support that occurred in September last year helped Flipkart proceed with the three new languages. The company told Gadgets 360 that about 95 per cent of its consumers who opted for Hindi continued using that interface. However, there aren’t any details round the total number of Flipkart’s clients using the Hindi language interface.

Significant proportion of growing user base in southern states

Flipkart said that it decided to go with Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu because the new Indian languages following its initial launch in Hindi as southern states account “for a significant proportion” of its growing user base, along with a higher adoption rate of indigenous language script. The company conducted an ethnography study with participants across cities including Salem, Visakhapatnam and Mysore along with using a mixture of translated and transliteration of words over several months to make the brand new experience encouraging enough for new consumers.

“As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we understand India and its diversity in a more nuanced way and are building products that have the potential to bring a long-term change,” said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer of Flipkart Group, in a statement. “The introduction of Tamil, Telugu and Kannada interfaces, in addition to Hindi and English, is a meaningful step in that direction in line with our mission to democratise ecommerce in India.”

Winning move against Amazon?

India is yet to turn into a huge market for ecommerce players even though there are close to 69 crore Internet users in the united kingdom. As per a report by the World Bank, online sales in comparison to total retail sales in the united kingdom are still just one.6 per cent. This is significantly below over 15 percent in China and around 14 percent globally. In this kind of scenario, on line marketplaces need to opt for localisation to bring new clients on board.

As many as 53.6 crore Indian users are required to use regional languages browsing the Internet by 2021, according to a Google-KPMG study. Thus, the move towards adding Indic language support to platforms is likely to help ecommerce companies attract the masses in the country.

Flipkart Chief Product and Technology Officer Jeyandran Venugopal in the statement to the media highlighted that nearly 58 per cent of its total user base originates from tier-II cities and beyond. This also highlights how local language expansion might be helpful for the organization.

However, unlike Flipkart’s latest launch, Amazon only has Hindi and English support on its platform. This shows a lag for the US ecommerce company since it won’t be able to cater to the consumers who don’t speak or comprehend languages beyond Hindi and English. That said, we are able to expect Amazon to have a similar move and expand Indic language support on its platform in the coming future.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that each and every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.