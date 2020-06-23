Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale June 2020 Kicks Off: Best Deals and Offers Available Today

Flipkart is straight back with its Big Saving Days sale this week. The five-day sale promises to create the ‘lowest prices’ on bestselling services and products across multiple categories. While the discounts aren’t huge during this sale, it’s still a good time to purchase in case you were looking to upgrade your smartphone, TV, or even a laptop as long as you’re working or studying from your home during the COVID-19 outbreak. Flipkart has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank’s credit and debit cardholders. The on the web marketplace can be offering no-cost EMI options and bundled exchange offers with select products. We’ve handpicked the most effective deals it is possible to grab today.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale June 2020 – Best deals today

iPhone XS 64GB

Apple’s iPhone XS 64GB is down seriously to Rs. 58,999 (regularly Rs. 62,999) on Flipkart through the Big Saving Days sale this week. Flipkart can be offering a bundled exchange offer with as much as Rs. 13,950 being an additional instant discount if you swap your old smartphone with your purchase. The iPhone XS 64GB is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset and comes with a dual rear camera setup. The iPhone XS is compatible with iOS 14 which will be offered to all users by fall this year.

Price: Rs. 58,999 (MRP Rs. 89,900)

Vivo Z1x

Vivo Z1x (8GB, 128GB) is selling at a reduced price of Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 24,990) during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale this week. You can exchange your old smartphone and get right up to Rs. 13,950 as an additional discount with the Vivo Z1x. HDFC Bank cardholders can also avail 10 % additional discount. The Vivo Z1x is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 AIE chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM. It has a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Price: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 24,990)

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

What’s a Flipkart sale without discounts on Pixel smartphones? Exactly. Flipkart’s new Big Saving Days sale this week includes discounts worth up to Rs. 15,000 on the Pixel 3a series phones. You can grab the Google Pixel 3a for as low as Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999) while the Pixel 3a XL is currently listed as ‘temporarily unavailable’. Google Pixel 3a is powered by Snapdragon 670 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a single 12.2-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Google Home Mini

Google Home Mini smart speaker is again offered by a reduced price of Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 4,999) on Flipkart throughout the Big Saving Days sale this week. This is the same price we’ve seen during earlier limited-period sales on Flipkart. In case you missed it the last few times, here’s yet another chance to grab this tiny Google Assistant-powered smart speaker.

Price: Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K smart Android TV

Sony’s 65-inch Bravia 4K smart Android TELEVISION is now trying to sell at a discounted price of Rs. 97,999 (MRP Rs. 2,64,900) during the Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 % instant discount on their purchase. Flipkart can be offering as much as Rs. 7,000 off when you swap your old TV. You’ll also qualify for 6 months of YouTube Premium with your purchase. The TELEVISION is rated 4.5 on Flipkart and has been sold beneath the Flipkart Assured program.

Price: Rs. 97,999 (MRP Rs. 2,64,900)

Sansui 55-inch 4K QLED smart TELEVISION

If you’re eyeing an affordable big-screen smart TV, the Sansui 55-inch 4K QLED smart TV is down to Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 72,590) during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale this week. You can opt for a no-cost EMI option with select payment cards and Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 7,000 as an additional instant discount with the bundled exchange offer. The TV runs on a Linux-based operating-system and includes Netflix, YouTube, and other apps out-of-the-box.

Price: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 72,590)

Canon EOS 3000D

Canon EOS 3000D DSLR is selling at Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 29,495) through the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale this week. The camera comes with a 18-55mm lens kit, a 16GB memory, and a carry case. It also comes with a standard one-year standard warranty along with a one-year additional warranty from the date of purchase, according to the product listing on Flipkart.

Price: Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 29,495)

Lenovo Ideapad 130 15.6-inch laptop

If you’re searching for a barebones laptop for casual usage, the Lenovo IdeaPad 130 is down seriously to Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 39,090) on Flipkart through the Big Saving Days sale this week. This is about Rs. 1,000 significantly less than its usual selling price on the web. The laptop is powered by 7th generation Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. It has a 1TB traditional hard drive without the operating system installed on it.

Price: Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 39,090)

