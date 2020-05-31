Flint, Michigan, protest: Police put down weapons for parade

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson spoke with demonstrators who have been met by cops in riot gear, native affiliate WEYI reported.

“The only reason we’re here is to make sure that you got a voice — that’s it,” Swanson mentioned in video clips proven on Twitter.

“These cops love you — that cop over there hugs people,” he mentioned, pointing to an officer.

He was chatting with the group protesting police brutality and the demise of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

He smiled and high-fived individuals within the crowd, who responded by chanting, “walk with us!” So, he did. “Let’s go, let’s go,” Swanson mentioned as he and the cheering crowd proceeded. “Where do you want to walk? We’ll walk all night.” Flint has drawn nationwide consideration for its water crisis , which started in 2014, when metropolis and state officers switched town’s water provide to save cash. It uncovered residents to dangerously excessive ranges of lead and resulted in additional than a dozen lawsuits. But Saturday’s occasion provided a welcome distinction to violent confrontations in cities across the country People took to social media to champion Swanson’s actions. “This is the correct response from police #WalkWithUs,” Gwen Campbell tweeted. JJ Milliken, one other Swanson supporter, mentioned through Twitter: “#WalkWithUs is how we change a system that murdered #GeorgeFloyd. It requires mindfulness of our actions and beliefs. Chris Swanson exemplifies the deputies and officers I know and respect. Community-first mentality and lead by example. This is a mindful action. This is change.” CNN is making an attempt to succeed in the Genesee County Sheriff’s workplace for remark. On Friday Swanson addressed George Floyd’s demise through a Facebook submit. “I join with the chorus of citizens and law enforcement officials alike, calling for the swift arrest and prosecution of each police officer involved in this appalling crime,” he wrote. “The actions we witnessed on that video destroy countless efforts to bolster community policing efforts across our nation, and erode trust that is painstakingly built.”

