Flint bar plans to reopen despite governors’ order | News

A Flint bar is planning to reopen subsequent week despite Governor Whitmer’s keep house order.

Chilly’s Bar stated in a Facebook put up that it plans to reopen on Thursday, May 28 at 10 a.m. The bar is situated at 2017 Davison Rd. in Flint.

In the put up, the bar stated it has adopted the opinion of the governor for a very long time, nonetheless, it ought to be their resolution to open once they really feel it’s secure.

The bar acknowledged that the state might revoke its license however acknowledged that they may lose their enterprise staying closed.

The bar is asking anybody coming to go to to use one of many three had sanitizer stations positioned all through the bar.