Flights resume at Mitiga airport in Tripoli – Middle East Monitor

Flights resumed at the Mitiga airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Sunday after a 4-month hiatus as part of the nation’s efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Anadolu reports.

“Air navigation resumed at the airport after months of suspension due to the closure of air, naval and land border to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” airport director Lutfi al-Tabib informed Anadolu Agency.

He stated a flight run by the Libyan government-owned Libyan Airlines was the very first to remove from the airport to Istanbul.

Al-Tabib stated airport authorities have actually taken all essential preventive procedures versus the COVID-19

On March 15, the Libyan Presidential Council stated a state of emergency situation throughout the nation and closure of land and air entry indicate suppress the coronavirus break out.

