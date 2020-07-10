Flights into Australia reduced by half

The number of flights into Australia will be reduced by half, Scott Morrison said today.

The Prime Minster also gave his blessing for states to charge returning residents for his or her own hotel quarantine.

‘Flights will soon be cut by just over half across all the various ports which are taking those residents time for Australia,’ Mr Morrison said.

‘There is also a view over the National Cabinet that they are all effectively moving to a charging system for the hotel quarantine that is set up for those returning businesses.

‘Some states already have it, other states are moving towards that, and I am going to leave that to them to produce their announcements at the correct time and where possible, we will seek to have some type of national uniformity across those pricings and we are sharing those information is with the states and territories,’ Mr Morrison said.