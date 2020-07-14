Flights grounded as dangerous fog descends on Adelaide airport during a day of wild weather

Thick fog blanketing Adelaide has delayed almost a dozen flights as a day of wild weather lashed eastern Australia on Tuesday.

Visibility at Adelaide Airport was reduced to less than 100m on Tuesday morning – forcing a Singapore Airlines flight from Singapore to divert to Sydney at about 8am.

Airport operations were grounded until about 11.30am, while police warned of similarly severe visibility issues on the Lincoln Highway north of Port Lincoln.

South Australia Police urged drivers to use fog lights to avoid accidents on the road.

Queensland meanwhile has suffered its coldest day of the year – with the mercury dropping to -1.3C in Roma north-west of Brisbane – while a severe weather warning remains in place for Sydney with up to 20mm of rain expected to fall on Tuesday.

Thick fog blanketing Adelaide on Tuesday morning has temporarily grounded more than 10 flights at the city’s airport as visibility reduced to just 100m

Operations at Adelaide Airport were grounded until about 11.30am as the thick layer of fog hung over the South Australian capital

A cyclist rides through fog in Victoria Park in central Adelaide. The Bureau of Meteorology said the conditions were caused by moisture in the air left over from the weekend’s rainfall

Pictured: Adelaide was invisible from the Adelaide Hills on Tuesday as clouds of fog hung over the city

Photos from Adelaide showed parked planes shrouded in the fog, although some of the state’s eastern suburbs including Burnside and Beaumont had mostly clear skies.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said the fog was brought on by heavy moisture in the air from rain at the weekend and that it would dissipate by Tuesday afternoon.

Sydney on Tuesday experienced intense intermittent showers as the BoM issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds and surf.

The warnings covered the coastal fringes of the Illawarra, Sydney, the Hunter and mid-north coast regions.

Conditions would gradually ease on Wednesday, the bureau said.

Heavy surf was expected to cause damage and coastal erosion from Tuesday afternoon along the coast between Montague Island in the south coast region and Smoky Cape on the mid-north coast.

Sydney has meanwhile been blasted by intense intermittent showers. Pictured are walking braving the conditions at Bondi on Tuesday morning

Rough seas at Bronte Beach on Tuesday. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for Sydney and large parts of coastal NSW

Heavy surf is pictured at Mackenzies Bay. The rough conditions were expected to cause damage and coastal erosion in parts of NSW from Tuesday afternoon

Hazardous beach and water conditions are expected to continue throughout the week, even as the low pressure system moves away and the rain and wind begins to settle, the BOM said on Monday.

The NSW SES has advised people to move their vehicles under cover or away from trees, secure loose items around their homes and steer clear of fallen power lines.

In Brisbane, wind chill made a 10C day feel like 6C, while in Toowoomba it was just 2.9C.