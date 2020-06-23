Flights carrying vital aid at risk of being grounded, UN warns

Flights carrying vital aid supplies to fight the Covid-19 pandemic could grind to a halt ahead of the end of July unless substantial funding can be secured to keep the transport fleet moving, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warned.

The humanitarian organisation warns that lives will undoubtedly be lost if the funding isn’t found. Of the $965 million needed to take care of the operation to the end of the year, only $178 million – 14 per cent – has been secured up to now.

Enough cargo to fill 120 jumbo jets, which amounts to 78,000 cubic metres, is waiting to be transported in the coming weeks, but the flights could be grounded as early as the following month without urgent intervention, WFP warned.

The cargo ranges from urgently-needed medical supplies such as for instance personal protective equipment, emergency health kits and ventilators, to humanitarian supplies like hygiene materials and food.

The pandemic has exposed the fragility of the global food supply system and a UN report in April warned that the number of people facing famine is anticipated to double from 135 million to 265 million by the conclusion of 2020, unless dramatic steps are taken.

During the pandemic 375 passenger and cargo flights have flown to destinations across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, with over 2,500 responders flown to destinations around the globe.

The commercial transport shutdown, the banning of foreign trucks and mandatory quarantine periods imposed through the pandemic lockdown have meant that the WFP flights took on particular importance.