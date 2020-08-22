Flight carrying comatose Russian dissident Alexey Navalny departs for Berlin

In a tweet marking the departure Saturday, his representative Kira Yarmysh composed: “The plane with Alexey flew to Berlin. Many thanks to everyone for their support. The struggle for Alexey’s life and health just begins, and there is still a lot to go through, but now at least the first step has been taken.”

In an earlier tweet, Yarmysh published a picture proving Navalny’s stretcher being put onto the air ambulance. “Alexey is taken to the medical aircraft. Yulia is with him,” she composed. Yulia is Navalny’s other half.

Navalny, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, remains in a coma after ending up being ill from suspected poisoning on a flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk, Yarmysh statedThursday The airplane later on made an immediate landing in Omsk, she included.

On Friday, Russian medical professionals dealing with the anti-corruption blog writer offered his group consent to move him.

“We do not object to his transfer to another hospital,” Anatoly Kalinichenko, deputy chief doctor at the medical facility where Navalny is being dealt with, informed press reporters, according to TASS. The Siberian medical facility dealing with Navalny has actually declined claims the Russian opposition leader had actually been poisoned on Friday– even as his other half stated the medical professionals there might not be relied on. RIA Novosti priced quote the deputy head medical professional as stating: “We have demands from loved ones to …

