Flies Fall For Optical Illusions Just Like Us, Despite Millions of Years of Evolution

Sometimes our eyes play techniques on us, and often, we play techniques on them. Optical illusions have actually mesmerized neuroscientists for years, however these incorrect messages have actually most likely been going on a lot longer than we have actually been studying them.

New research study has actually discovered the eyes of fruit flies are just as quickly deceived by fixed visual patterns with high contrast, seeing movement where there is none.

For an invertebrate with substance eyes (which, close up, look kind of like a visual fallacy themselves), that’s an exceptional resemblance, and it exists even after millions of years of divergent evolution.

Close up of a fruit fly eye. (Callista Images/Image Sources/Getty Images)

“The last common ancestor of flies and humans lived half a billion years ago, but the two species have evolved similar strategies for perceiving motion,” says neuroscientist Damon Clark fromYale University

“Understanding these shared strategies can help us more fully understand the human visual system.”

Combining behavioural measurements, hereditary silencing, and neural imaging, the group has actually concluded that fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster), like vertebrates, view illusory movement in fixed images since they hold the exact same standard brain circuitry as us – ours is just more intricate.

Traditionally, it was believed that fly eyes and …