Flick: No deadline for Bayern’s Champions League party to end

The German coach desires his side to take pleasure in winning football’s most significant club prize and will not stop their events anytime quickly

An elated Hansi Flick stated that he’s not set a deadline for when the party has to stop after Bayern Munich won the Champions League in Lisbon to total the treble.

Kingsley Coman, promoted to the beginning line-up by Flick, headed house the only objective of the video game after 59 minutes to settle a tight last at the Estadio da Luz on Sunday.

Flick just organized Bayern on an interim basis after Niko Kovac’s departure last November and because ending up being long-term the coach has actually won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League.

Bayern’s triumph over PSG in Lisbon was their 21st in a row and they are the very first side to win every video game in a Champions League project.

Flick stated Die Roten will commemorate long and hard after they were crowned champions of Europe for a 6th time.

He informed press reporters: “I’ve not set a deadline for when the party has to stop. It’s only right to celebrate when you win something. You have to have a party and I don’t know when that party will end.”

Bayern were not at their fantastic finest in the last, however Flick felt they merited winners.

He included: “So many individuals should have credit for this triumph. You saw throughout winter season just how much decision we …