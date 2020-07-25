Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green dies aged 73, family concern

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green has actually passed away aged 73, a declaration from lawyers acting upon behalf of his family stated.

The declaration from Swan Turton lawyers stated: ‘It is with fantastic unhappiness that the family of Peter Green reveal his death this weekend, in harmony in his sleep.

‘ An additional declaration will be offered in the coming days’.

The singer-songwriter, who co-founded the band with Mick Fleetwood in 1967, was accountable for among the band’s perpetuity timeless albums calledAlbatross