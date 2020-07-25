Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green dies aged 73, family concern

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green dies aged 73: Singer- songwriter and guitar player behind one of band’s all-time classics Albatross dies ‘in harmony in his sleep’, expose family
Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green has actually passed away aged 73, a declaration from lawyers acting upon behalf of his family stated.
The declaration from Swan Turton lawyers stated: ‘It is with fantastic unhappiness that the family of Peter Green reveal his death this weekend, in harmony in his sleep.
‘ An additional declaration will be offered in the coming days’.
The singer-songwriter, who co-founded the band with Mick Fleetwood in 1967, was accountable for among the band’s perpetuity timeless albums calledAlbatross
