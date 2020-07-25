Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green dead at 73

“It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep,” the household stated by means of Swan Turton lawyers Saturday.

The London- based law practice stated an additional declaration will be supplied in the coming days.

The blues rock guitar player, born in Bethnal Green, London, formed Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967.

