Fleetwood 1 – 4 Wycombe

Wycombe took a huge step towards achieving the League One play-off final as they beat Fleetwood 4-1 in a madcap encounter at Highbury on Friday night.

Nnamdi Ofoborh’s drive set Gareth Ainsworth’s men on the way (2) but Ched Evans levelled from the penalty spot (4), before Alex Cairns took Joe Jacobson’s corner over the line to restore the visitors’ lead (6).

Fleetwood were reduced to 10 men when Lewie Coyle was sent off after 33 minutes plus they fell further behind because of goals from David Wheeler (45+3) and Alex Samuel (57).

The hosts’ miserable evening was compounded when substitute Paddy Madden was dismissed after just 18 minutes on the pitch, following furious protests when that he was denied a penalty late on.

