A speeding driver was rugby-tackled by police officers when that he tried to flee on foot adhering to a 100mph car chase.

Nicholas Caddy, 25, was pursued by motorbike police officers through the streets of Aston in Birmingham on April 13.

Heart-stopping footage shows Caddy weaving a white VW Golf R through the city’s streets, hitting speeds of 100mph.

Caddy overtakes a van on a bend and swerves in order to avoid stationary traffic after police officers tried to get him to pull over.

He speeds through a red light and hits 90mph before losing get a grip on and crashing into railings outside a nursery.

Caddy, wearing a t-shirt and shorts, tries to flee on foot but a police officer catches up with him on his motorbike.

The officer stops his motorbike and leaps off, grabbing Caddy’s foot to trip him up.

The fleeing driver is tackled to the ground and arrested by an officer, who shouts: ‘Give us both hands! Give us your hands!’

When that he was later questioned by police, Caddy said he previously given a good start to a buddy who left a bag of cannabis in his car and that he panicked when he saw the police.

Caddy was travelling at on average 64mph in the high-speed chase.

West Midlands Police released the footage of the chase after Caddy, of Minworth, near Sutton Coldfield, was jailed for 12 months on Friday.

PC Steve Lovering, who was simply one of the two police motorcyclists who pursued Caddy, said: ‘This was appalling driving at really high speeds through the streets of Birmingham.

‘We exercised that the pursuit covered a distance of 1.6 miles and took 90 seconds, meaning an average speed of 64mph.’

Caddy admitted to dangerous driving and was also given a 42-month driving ban.