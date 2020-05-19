Fleabag star Andrew Scott reads Derek Mahon’s poem ‘Everything is Going to be All Right’

Fleabag star Andrew Scott carried out Derek Mahon’s “Everything is Going to be All Right” as component of Emilia Clarke’s verse analysis Instagram collection.

Scott signed up with pressures with the Game of Thrones star to do the item by Irish poet Mahon, which is called a poem of “reassurance”, on behalf of Men Against Cancer Ireland.

Sat versus a block wall surface, the star shot himself reviewing the poem, which was picked for its favorable message while of the coronavirus pandemic.





Scott is seen grinning as he reads Mahon’s comforting words: “The sun rises in spite of everything / and the far cities are beautiful and bright. / I lie here in a riot of sunlight / watching the day break and the clouds flying. / Everything is going to be all right.”

The Irish star executed the item as component of Clarke’s “Poetry Pharmacy” Instagram collection, which has actually seen stars consisting of Stephen Fry, Idris Elba and also Helena Bonham Carter check out rhymes intended to increase the state of mind from the Poetry Pharmacy compilation.

Earlier this month, Scott exposed that he played the Hot Priest in Fleabag to quit being typecast as a bad guy after looks in Sherlock and also James Bond’s Spectre