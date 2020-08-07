Flawless Beauty Mini Fridge/Portable Cosmetic Skincare Refrigerator,5 Storage Spaces,Used for Makeup and Skin Care, Can Also Be Used in Homes,13L Cooler Mini Fridge for Makeup Products,White



Price: $552.99

(as of Aug 07,2020 19:29:14 UTC – Details)





? Designed for skin care products:5 Reasonable storages designed for skincare products,Store around total more than 50 pcs different products,the best place to store all your cosmetic products !

? Versatile mini fridge has a cooling : Use either for your makeup, creams, cosmetics and rollers. Mini fridge for moisturizers, masks, oils and serums. You can even use it for your medicine, food, beverages and breast milk : Keep all your organic products cool and maintain their shelf life and consistency.

? Mode selection/Temperatur: 50°F+ professional fresh-keeping mode (50°F best temp for beauty Product); 12h+ night ask silent mode.

? Get it with confidence: This eco-friendly product uses advanced semiconductors that are free of CFC’s and refrigerants and environmentally friendly. Please feel free to contact our customer service center if you have any problems and we offer 24 hours friendly customer service.