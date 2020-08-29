Flavored cigarettes and e-cigs will soon be banned in California

Starting January 1, it will be unlawful to offer most flavored tobacco itemsin California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the flavored tobacco restriction expense on Friday, which was mainly established by Senator Jerry Hill to “address an unprecedented surge in youth nicotine consumption.”

Under the brand-new bill, merchants will not be criminally charged for offering flavored cigarettes or vaping cartridges, however might be fined approximately $250 for doing so. The expense particularly targets sweet tastes, consisting of fruit, chocolate, sweet, and dessert, along with more standard tastes such as menthol and mint.

Loose- leaf tobacco and “premium cigars,” which are handcrafted with a tobacco leaf wrapper without a filter, idea or mouth piece and expense a minimum of $12, are not consisted of in the restriction.

Newsom tweeted that the restriction “is a victory for public health” in the state.

NEW: California has banned flavored tobacco.#SB793 is a triumph for public health in CA. Thank you toSen Hill for his management, and all the medical professionals, dental experts, and public health supporters who stood firm to make this occur.https://t.co/0lcP3be3Fu — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 28, 2020

Senator Hill formerly released a truth sheet on the expense that declares “flavored tobacco products are a gateway to harder nicotine use.”

The sheet mentioned details from the California Department of Public Health, which in a 2019 report highlighted that “tobacco usage is the leading avoidable reason for over 480,000 …