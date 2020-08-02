Flashback: the Sony Ericsson K800 was as versatile as James Bond and the first Cyber-shot phone

The Sony Ericsson K800 was a phone with numerous faces. From one angle it appeared like a Cyber- shot digital video camera, from another like a phone, take a look at the left side and you’ll see a button for the music gamer, inside was a capable graphics chip for 3D video gaming.

It was launched in mid-2006 and ended up being the first Sony Ericsson phone to formally sport the Cyber- shot logo design. It deserved it too, as the 3.2 MP video camera on its back was amongst the finest mobile shooters of the time. It was covered with a moving lens cover that instantly released the video camera when opened.

The phone truly did appearance and seem like a Sony digital video camera. It had a two-stage shutter secret, the volume rocker managed zoom. The handset was relatively chunky, however that likewise implied that there was adequate space for a xenon flash.

The BestPic function was outstanding for the time. It took 9 complete resolution pictures that consisted of shots from prior to you pushed the shutter and shots after that. You might conserve one or numerous of these pictures.



Two phase shutter secret and volume/zoom rocker on the right

What to do with your finest pictures? Well, you might copy them to your computer system utilizing a USB cable television, over Bluetooth or infrared. You might send them in an MMS too, naturally, however that method they might just reach your buddies.

If you strike the Blog This alternative in …