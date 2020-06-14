Flashback: the Samsung Jet was a feature phone that made smartphones of the day tremble

You possibly have an graphic in your head of what a feature phone looks like  a little non-touch show and a keypad beneath it. And that is precisely what they are with regard to the many part, nevertheless there are a few uncommon devices that shatter this kind of expectations.

The Samsung S8000 Jet from 2009 is one of the perfect examples. Its 3.1 AMOLED show covered many of the front plus the multi tasking OS along with TouchWiz design had an individual questioning exactly where the range is among smart plus feature mobile phones.













Size assessment: Apple apple iphone, LG KM900 Arena compared to Samsung S8000 Jet plus Samsung S5630

This wasnt a Super AMOLED show, by the way, all those first appeared the following 12 months. Whats thus super info, anyway? Super AMOLED is simply Samsungs advertising term to have an AMOLED screen with an built-in digitizer, the layer that makes capacitive touch feasible.

The Jet utilized a resistive touch level instead. However, it was very very sensitive and beaten capacitive feel displays of the moment, a significantly cry through the PERSONAL DIGITAL ASSISTANT days any time a needle stylus with a sharp idea was required to provide sufficient pressure.

Also, the a few.1 show had 480 x 800 px image resolution, which means the pixel denseness (301 ppi) is near to Retina show territory. Thats another advertising, coined by Apple this time along with the launch of 2010s iPhone 4 (which had a 330 payment protection insurance display).

Better nevertheless, the Jets display was capable of displaying 16 million shades. To input it in circumstance, Android 1.6 (released in September of 2009) was limited to 65 1000 colors. Naturally, the larger contrast plus saturation of OLED made the tiny display put.

The Samsung Jet recently had an excellent 5MP camera, which usually took satisfying photos plus was aided by a dual Led-flash. The digicam could document 480p movie at 30 fps together a 120 fps dilatory option in 240p image resolution.































Samsung Jet digicam samples

There was a forward-facing movie call digicam, but that was prior to the expression “selfie” came into the thesaurus of phone makers. It was useful for video phone calls over 3 G and that was regarding it.

The Jet went an early edition of TouchWiz  a touch-oriented graphical user interface developed in one facility by Samsung. Later it will be used since the schedule of the companys Android modifications. But this wasnt Android… in fact, well speak about Android within a little bit.

The phone was powered a Qualcomm chip-set featuring a surprisingly quickly 800MHz cpu. For assessment, Samsungs very first Android phone, the I7500 Galaxy (which was launched the exact same month since the Jet) used a 528MHz cpu. This a single ran simple Android together a 320 x 480 px show.

The Jet actually deserved thier name, it was properly quickly. And it might multi-task, filled with a card-based app transformer. Throw within widgets plus themes and also you might learn to wonder if this particular isnt actually a smart phone, just one along with a strange OS no-one has heard of.













The Task manager packages a awesome 3D see mode  Home display widgets

We think the line distancing smart through feature cell phones is the app store. J2ME apps had been never specifically good  they were frequently designed for the lowest frequent denominator, which usually was the non-touch display and key pad phone that you were imagining a few minutes ago.

That is just not to say that the Jet didnt feature some amazing native applications. The Dolfin browser specifically was awesome. It utilized one-finger cruising  which usually was a cleaver replacement pinch move since resistive screens may normally help multitouch. To be reasonable, Android weren’t getting multi-touch help prior to a huge selection of.0. Anyway, zooming performed well enough.











The WebKit-based Dolfin web browser had advertising block plus full Flash support

The browser got a built/in ad blocker, something that is still maintained Samsungs web browser today. Also, Flash was fully backed thanks to the powerful chip-set. And the phone got enough MEMORY to keep five tabs open up simultaneously whilst also working several downloads available in the background.

The chip-set had a single of the early 3 G HSDPA device, which allowed impressive down load speeds up to three.6 Mbps (theoretical rates, that is). It furthermore featured a built-in GPS NAVIGATION receiver, on the other hand there was no course-plotting app away of the box.

You can Buy Samsung Navigator (a rebranded Route66) for 70 and that was simply a one year license. Navigation used to be costly until Nokia made that free (and Google adopted suit quickly after).

The chipsets power was used for 3 DIMENSIONAL animations within the user interface as well as for 3 DIMENSIONAL gaming. An accelerometer brought about early motion-controlled games, nevertheless we group of friends back to the topic of the app-store  a strong app-store attracts designers which make online games that get new memberships.







Rollercoaster Rush is surely an early accelerometer-based game

Which leads us all to tried Android plug-ins for the Samsung Jet. The JetDroid Forums (still on the internet today, nevertheless no longer active) was committed to getting Android to run about the Jet as well as a few other phones (e.g. the Monte).

The phone definitely had sufficient processing power to be able to it away from and the developers also got the Play Store running. However, this in no way got since popular since the THE ALL NEW HTC HD2 plug-ins. Still, in case you watch the video over youll notice several variations of Android (up to be able to CyanogenMod nine based four.0 Ice Cream Sandwich) running about the phone with various certifications of accomplishment.

The Samsung S8000 Jet was one of the finest feature mobile phones ever developed, certainly a single of the most powerful. It was, sadly, part of a declining breed since iPhones plus Androids ingested the cellular world. Not immediately, of course, Samsung toyed close to with Bada for a couple of years and nevertheless keeps their sequel, Tizen, in its again pocket.

However, the truth will be that Android is the simple way to help to make a phone – that saves a ton of work on the software part. But despite having extensive provide to the UI, contemporary phones possess a sensation sameness that phones of the previous easily averted.