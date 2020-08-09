Flashback: the Samsung Galaxy Note II writes an even better story than the first one

The initial Galaxy Note altered the shape– or rather the size– of smart devices. It was the first to make substantial display screens cool. The follow up, the Samsung Galaxy Note II, went even larger and extended the brand-new Super AMOLED panel from 5.3″ to 5.5″.

This brand-new panel had a complete RGB stripe, like the one utilized on the Galaxy S II and unlike the PenTile plan of many other Super AMOLEDs. This assisted enhance image quality even though resolution was in fact a little minimized– 720 x 1,280 px vs. 800 x 1,280 px of the initial.





Super AMOLED up close: complete RGB on Galaxy Note II • PenTile on the initial Note







The complete RGB stripe made text far more crisp

Yes, the Note II chose a media-friendly 16:9 screen rather of the more document-oriented 16: 10 of the initial design. This likewise implied that the 2 phones had basically the exact same area in spite of having a 0.2″ distinction in their diagonals.









Samsung Galaxy Note II beside the initial Note • Next to an iPhone 5 and Galaxy S III

The hallmark function of the Notes, the S Pen, was considerably enhanced in its 2nd generation. Version 2 was a little longer and thicker– 7 mm vs. 5 mm – making it more comfy to hold. The button on the stylus got a textured surface to make it much easier to discover by touch. Small …