Flashback: the phone that was a tablet that was a laptop that failed

At CES 2011 Asus unveiled the EEE Pad Transformer TF101 – a tablet that could transform into a small laptop thanks to the optional keyboard dock. This was not quite a decade before Apple decided to do the same with the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. But Asus’ ambitions were much higher than a simple 2-in-1, it was planning to create the only computing gadget you’ll ever need.

This came only a year later – enter the Asus PadFone. The name isn’t subtle, it’s a phone that can turn in to a tablet using the appropriate tablet dock. And that tablet could put on a keyboard dock, similar to the Transformer.











A phone • Turns in to a tablet • That turns into a laptop

The phone it self had a 4.3” Super AMOLED screen with 540 x 960 px resolution. This grew to a 10.1” LCD with 1,280 x 800 px resolution whenever you plugged it into the tablet dock, which also packed a 6,600 mAh battery (the phone itself had only a 1,520mAh cell on board).

The keyboard dock added another 6,600 mAh battery to the mix. And Asus was clever about how the system used its three batteries – the keyboard’s battery would drain first and charge last. This way the phone’s battery was always kept at maximum charge. The tablet dock similarly prioritized the phone’s battery.

As for the keyboard itself, it was on the small side (this is the equivalent of a 10.1” laptop, after all). QWERTY keys aside, there was also a touchpad with a decent size for the time.

You could also use a stylus, which wasn’t actually a stylus even when it worked as one. It was a Bluetooth headset you could use to produce and receive calls. The “stylus” had call and hang-up buttons and even a vibration motor, so you wouldn’t miss an incoming call if you were away from the tablet/laptop. And you certainly didn’t have to simply take the phone out of its docks for every call.

This whole setup was pretty ambitious as it was still the early days of Android. The PadFone launched with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. Crucially, it came after 3.0 Honeycomb, which was dedicated to adding a tablet UI to Android.

Still, the vanilla system had no support for split-screen multitasking let alone modern Desktop modes. Asus didn’t add such features alone, you could only have one active app on the screen at a time. Perhaps that was for the better.

The phone (and thus the tablet and laptop) was powered by a Snapdragon S4 Plus with a dual-core Krait CPU running at 1.5 GHz, paired having an Adreno 220 GPU. They only had 1GB of RAM between them, which wasn’t much for a laptop even eight years back.

The apps had other issues too, Android devs were mostly ignoring the tablet space so few apps had a tailored version of these UI for tablets (a phone UI stretched on a 10.1” display isn’t pretty).

Nevertheless, the dream was a reality – one device could be your phone, tablet and laptop (using the appropriate pair of docks, of course). All your data and apps were in one place, so you could switch seamlessly between different form factors according to the situation.

The reality wasn’t quite as rosy, unfortunately. Again, most apps weren’t ready for tablet and laptop operation. Also, while the phone + tablet dock + laptop dock weighed and significantly less than having three separate devices, they were still fairly bulky and did add to the overall cost.

The Motorola Atrix, which was launched a year earlier in the day, ran in to similar issues. It cut the tablet out of the equation and just gave you a laptop dock to plug the phone in to. But this didn’t help you save from carrying a laptop bag and all you got for your trouble was an underpowered laptop with limited software (the Atrix did have a full build of the Firefox browser but still).

Today we’re seeing a resurgence of similar some ideas. Apple officially confirmed that it’s taking care of ARM-powered Macs, in the mean time you can dock an iPad Pro to the Magic Keyboard and for a sort-of ARM-powered MacBook Air experience. The latest iPadOS has full support for keyboard and mouse/trackpad operation. And – more importantly – a suite of apps that understand how to multitask on a large screen.

This goes to show that what geek dreams aren’t always practical the truth is. If they certainly were, the Asus Transformer Book V from 2014 might have succeeded – that was a true all-in-1 solution. Well, 5-in-1, hence the “V”.

It starts with an Android phone. It could dock into a 12.5” tablet that ran Windows 8.1 on an Intel Core CPU (so actual Windows, none of that RT nonsense). When docked, the phone’s screen would appear as a window inside Windows, so you still had usage of the phone’s apps.

And you can make it go full-screen, essentially turning this into an Android tablet. Docking the phone also hooked up its LTE link with the Windows tablet, so road warriors can use Internet on the go.

Of course, there was a keyboard dock aswell. You can use just the tablet and keyboard as a Windows laptop while keeping the phone in your pocket. Or you can dock it to get an LTE-connected Windows/Android laptop.

This sounds like a gadget out of a movie, nonetheless it was very real. And yet you most likely don’t remember it because it failed to obtain traction (as did the majority of Asus’ Transformer and PadFone efforts).

The use cases for phones, tablets and laptops never really overlapped enough to produce such solutions worthwhile. Even the visionary Steve Jobs was wrong on this one, tablets never ushered in the post-PC era for the very same reason.