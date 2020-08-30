Flashback: the Oppo N1 turned the camera around on you

Not long after phones initially discovered how to take pictures came the very first phones with devoted selfie electronic cameras. But the arrival of 3G networks indicated that not simply any camera would do– a core function of 3G was the native video calls. Barely anybody did that, however we got some intriguing phones out of it.

Like the Sony Ericsson V800, for example, which had a camera that typically pointed far from you to take pictures, however might be turned to point towards you too. Back then you needed to turn it by hand, that was the standard.

And it stayed so up until the Oppo N1 showed up. The phone is noteworthy for 2 things, its camera and its software application, plus a variety of other somewhat lesser (however still curious) highlights.

Oppo promoted the N1 as“world’s first rotating smartphone camera” That’s not rather ideal, the Symbian- running Nokia 5700 has it beat by 6 years, for instance. But this was definitely the very first webcam to be turned by an integrated motor. It was a complex system that included 68 different elements and lots of cable televisions. In Oppo’s screening, the business discovered that the camera might hold up against 100,000 rotations.

And what a camera it was. It included a 13 MP sensing unit (1/3.06″) with a 6-element lens that was relatively brilliant for the …