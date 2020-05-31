Flashback: the Motorola Nexus 6 was the best in the series and it changed Google

The Motorola Nexus 6 got here at an odd time. Google had simply offered off the Motorola division to Lenovo months earlier and the smartphone world was in a sudden transition to 64-bit processors. Also, flagship costs have been on the rise, one thing Google tried to battle with the inexpensive Nexus 4 and 5, however this cellphone was totally different.

With the Nexus 6, Google tried to create a premium system and in many respects it succeeded. However, the $650 price ticket for the 32GB mannequin didn’t sit proper with many Nexus followers and the bigger 5.96 show had its detractors as properly. This was massive even by the phablet requirements of 2014.











Motorola Nexus 6

The show had QHD decision, 1,440 x 2,560px, and was an AMOLED panel  a return to type for the Nexus series, which made its debut with AMOLED. The show was shiny and colourful and its excessive pixel depend made up for the PenTile association.

Surrounding the display screen have been two front-facing audio system, one thing that might later develop into commonplace on Pixel telephones. Same goes for the water resistance.











Nexus 6 and Moto X (2nd Gen)

The Moto X (2nd gen) served as the foundation for the Nexus 6 design, however couldn’t compete with it straight  its 5.2 AMOLED show was smaller and the Snapdragon 801 chipset was decrease than what the Google cellphone was providing.

It got here with a Snapdragon 805, the final of Qualcomms flagship 32-bit chips. This was a bit awkward as Android 5.0 Lollipop  the OS that was launched by the Nexus 6  was the first to help 64-bit processors.

Of course, Qualcomm (seeing Apples 64-bit CPU in the iPhone 5s from 2013) rushed out the Snapdragon 808 and 810 with 64-bit help, however were glad that the Nexus 6 missed out on them.

Anyway, the chipset was nonetheless fairly quick and it had a cool characteristic, the Hexagon DSP. It allowed Google to create its first HDR+ mode, which took a number of brief exposures, picked the best ones and merged them right into a single high-quality picture.

The Nexus 6 {hardware} gave Googles algorithm a terrific platform to work on with a 13MP sensor with pretty massive 1.4µm pixels. It featured optical picture stabilization, the lens had an f/2.Zero aperture and was surrounded by a uncommon ring flash (with solely two LEDs, however nonetheless).

Historically, Nexus telephones didn’t have the best cameras, however the 6 changed that  it had considered one of the best cameras of 2014. With the energy of the S805 chipset, it was additionally the first in the series to help 4K video seize, which produced movies with very good high quality.

The Google telephones didnt have the best battery life both and, once more, the Nexus 6 justified its larger value level with superior efficiency. The 3,220 mAh battery secured a 70h Endurance ranking in our take a look at  near double the Nexus 5 rating, however not so good as the 90h posted by the Samsung Galaxy Note 4, which had the similar battery capability.

The bundled Motorola Turbo Charger (primarily based on Qualcomms Quick Charge 2.0) was actually a perk. The official promise was that 15 minutes of charging equate to eight hours of combined utilization. We put that to the take a look at, plugging in the cellphone at 9% and 15 minutes later discovered it at 30%, fairly sufficient to final the marketed eight hours.

The cellphone additionally supported Qi wi-fi charging, one thing pioneered by the Nexus 4, however deserted by the 5X and 6P that adopted.















Lollipop’s new Material design

Lollipop changed Android. It mentioned goodbye to Dalvik and pre-compiled its apps with ART (a part of why the Nexus 6 was so quick). It launched Project Volta, to restrict the energy drain from background duties. And it dropped the AMOLED-friendly Holo UI in favor of the shiny Material design.

And the Nexus 6 changed Google too. It was most likely the best Nexus cellphone ever launched, but additionally the most costly  it launched at $650, the Nexus 6P that adopted it at $500 (regardless that Google mentioned P stands for Premium).

But with Motorola offered off and Nexus gross sales low, Google determined to kill of the line and begin anew with the Pixel telephones  like the Nexus 6 they have been costly and promised to make up for it with a terrific digital camera.