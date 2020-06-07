Flashback: (Sony) Ericsson T68 and the add-on camera that made it famous

The T68 was essentially the last phone released under the Ericsson brand. In fact, a couple of months later it was re-released as the Sony Ericsson T68i with only small cosmetic changes on the outside and a computer software update (which was offered to the older models as well).

It marked a few firsts for Ericsson  its first phone with a color screen, first by having an internal antenna. It wasnt the first to support a camera, but it was the first Ericsson to work effectively enough for folks to actually remember.

It was an add-on camera, the MCA-25 CommuniCam. It had a VGA sensor (640 x 480px) and internal storage that could fit 14 full resolution photos or around 200 tiny images (80 x 60px, good enough for a contact photo). Writing a full resolution shot to the cameras memory took just under 10 seconds, transferring it to the phones storage took nearly half of a minute.

This module was an upgrade over the MCA-10 used by some older Ericsson phones, which topped out at 352 x 288px and was meant for phones with B&W screens. That didnt matter much, both camera modules used optical viewfinders. Well it did matter, but well get to that.

Weve talked about the first camera phone before, so the Nokia 7650 (with a built-in camera) ought to be familiar. It came out in 2002 and was quite chunky, unlike the petite Ericsson phone.

It was small in stature, but in terms of functionality it was a giant. It had 2G with WAP, along with Bluetooth and infra-red for sending files locally. The Sony Ericsson update added full MMS support and an integral email client. This was the pinnacle of mobile communication in 2001/2002.

Ericsson had an unique reasons to push MMS  in 2001 it had just unveiled network hardware (and software for real-time billing), which carriers could use to launch their particular MMS service. It would then check out brag about the newfangled 3G networks and its partnership with Sony, that was supposed to drive up demand with top-selling 3G phones.

The carrier side of Ericssons business is alive and well. In fact, its one of not many companies that are building 5G networks. The consumer-facing phone business didnt achieve this well, but we digress.

Back to the T68. Its screen was tiny but it could display 256 colors, something very few phones could claim back then. The 101 x 80px resolution wasnt the best for viewing photos taken with the phone, but you could always email them to people who would marvel at them on the computers. Plus, as Ericsson was attempting to push MMS, a color screen was a must-have.

For email you might use yet another smart accessory, the Chatboard CHA-10. This was a complete QWERTY keyboard that connected to the same port as the camera. Otherwise you had have to type out the message using T9 on the tiny keypad.

Emails could handle the full 640 x 480px resolution while MMS was restricted to 160 x 120px. The cameras user manual calls those Extra Large and Medium, respectively (Large is 320 x 240px). The Extra Large setting calculates to 0.3MP resolution, by the way. Less than two decades later, we’ve phones that take 108MP photos.

Thing obviously have changed ever since then. The mobile company it self changed, its now just Sony (after it bought out Ericssons share in the 50/50 partnership). And even James Bond changed.

The Sony Ericsson T68i was the first real-world cell phone featured in the movie series. Seen in Die Another Day, it wasnt used by Bond himself but by Jinx (Hale Berry). If youre interested in the history of phones in James Bond movies, weve covered that before. Of course, Bond is having an HMD-made Nokia these days. Like we said, things have changed.

The T68 was a featurephone, which is ironic since the Ericsson R380 was the first device marketed as a smartphone and was the first phone to perform Symbian. In fact, Sony Ericsson didnt use Symbian much outside its UIQ devices. The company would do some soul searching before purchasing Android.

The (Sony) Ericsson T68 was something of its age. Electronics were high level enough to offer Internet connectivity on the go, however, not advanced enough to do much with it. You could take photos, but it would be years before phones displaced point and shoot cameras. Still, the T68 and phones like it made us feel like we were residing in the future, quirky as it was.