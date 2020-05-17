Flashback: Samsung Galaxy S4 zoom, the phone that was mostly a camera

Back in the days earlier than a number of cameras, earlier than periscope lenses and NPUs, the solely manner smartphones knew methods to zoom was digitally and often with poor outcomes since that they had small low-resolution sensors (nicely, there was that one Nokia, however were not going there now).

The Samsung Galaxy S4 zoom opted for the basic method to zooming  having a lens that can change its focal size. From the again, this machine was nigh not possible to inform aside out of your typical level and shoot camera.









Samsung Galaxy S4 zoom official pictures

From the entrance, nonetheless, it was clearly a Galaxy S4 mini. The S4 zoom just isn’t the first phone-camera hybrid, its not even Samsungs first. The W880 AMOLED 12M (simply take a second to admire that title) was launched in 2009  a 3G phone with a 12MP camera on the again, full with 3x zoom optics and xenon flash (and sure, an AMOLED display). Then in 2012 Samsung revealed the Galaxy Camera, which ran Android, although it missed the phone half.

The S4 zoom from mid-2013 is one in every of the earliest Android-powered phone-camera hybrids. Modern social networks had been nonetheless of their infancy (particularly on cell), however the benefit of coupling the superior picture high quality (and zoom capabilities) of a level and shoot camera with the app choice of a smartphone confirmed nice promise.







Samsung Galaxy S4 zoom up shut  The lens ring

Lets see what now we have to work with. The lens may sweep from 24mm to 240mm, 10x optical zoom. And it was a easy transition too, in contrast to fashionable tele cameras with mounted focal lengths that leap between zoom ranges and use digital zoom for the intermediate steps.

This is the function that gave the phone its title and there are nonetheless no telephones that can match its 240mm focal size. The Huawei P40 Pro+ is meant to get there later this 12 months, however it would have a a lot smaller sensor sitting behind that periscope lens.









What a distinction 10x zoom makes

The Galaxy S4 zoom packed a 16MP sensor that was pretty massive for the time, half of.33. For comparability, the Galaxy S4 had a 1/3.1 sensor, the iPhone 5s a 1/3.0 sensor. The camera additionally benefited from Optical Image Stabilization, which was nearly non-existent again then  the Nokia Lumia 920 launched a few months earlier than was the first phone to have it.

The Samsung additionally had xenon flash, a function that telephones developed out of as they strove to be thinner and thinner. But that was not a concern for this phone, the mechanized retractable lens put a decrease restrict on how skinny the machine will be. It ended up 15.4mm thick (although, impressively, it was the similar top and width as the S4 mini).









The Galaxy S4 zoom was not a skinny phone

The camera interface was borrowed from the Galaxy Camera. It imitated the rings on a DSLR lens and it managed to be each intuitive and fast.

Actually, the phone had a lens ring of its personal. It could possibly be used to zoom out and in (unusually, it couldn’t be configured to vary the handbook settings). It additionally served as a fast launch shortcut, letting you dial in a particular mode as an alternative of digging for it in the settings menu.













The lens ring can be utilized to launch the camera in a particular mode

You may change the lens aperture . It solely had two steps, however that was nonetheless twice as many as most telephones supplied. At 24mm, you would set it at both f/3.1 or f/8.8, at the longest focal size of 240mm your selections had been a dim f/6.Three and correctly gradual f/17.8.

Still, you had management over that, the shutter velocity and ISO and so forth. Samsung included detailed explanations in the menus to assist newcomers. This was by no means going to interchange a DSLR, nevertheless it made for a nice follow camera.











There was an Info button that defined the primary terminology  Manual controls in Expert mode

If you simply wished to shoot on Auto, there have been a number of Smart and Expert modes that configured the related settings and allow you to simply get pleasure from the second.









Smart Modes  Smart Suggest

The Remote Viewfinder function allowed you to hook up with the Galaxy S4 zoom over Wi-Fi and management the camera with one other phone (full with a video stream of the viewfinder).

In the finish, the picture high quality benefited from the massive sensor and good high quality optics, nevertheless it was not spectacular. The zooming capabilities had been unequalled, nonetheless. The camera even supplied the Quiet zoom function, which allowed you to zoom out and in freely throughout video seize, with out worrying that the sound of the lens motor shall be recorded as nicely.

Phew, it took a whereas, however the camera half is roofed. What about the phone? The exterior similarities to the S4 mini are apparent and the display was the similar too  a 4.3 Super AMOLED with 540 x 960px decision. The wonderful daylight legibility actually helped with outside images (there was no viewfinder, the display was all you needed to body your shot).

The phone was powered by a completely different chipset, nonetheless, with a dual-core Cortex-A9 CPU, which was tangibly slower than the twin Krait 300 processor of the minis Snapdragon chipset. The Mali-400 GPU really held its personal in opposition to the Adreno.

Battery was one other distinction, this time the benefit goes to the S4 zoom  2,330mAh vs. 1,900mAh. The additional capability was wanted since there was a lens zoom motor and a xenon flash to feed.

The lens protruding of the again made this beautiful clunky to carry like a phone, however the grip made it completely nice to function as a camera. There was even a tripod mount on the backside, making it clear that the {hardware} design is extra camera than phone.









The S4 zoom was clunky to carry as a phone, however cozy as a camera

Inside was Android 4.2 Jelly Bean (and later 4.Four KitKat), topped with ContactWiz, so each smartphone function was at your fingertips. An superior picture editor and a easy however succesful video editor had been simply a couple of benefits over a typical level and shoot camera.













The pre-loaded picture and video editors

And if you weren’t pleased with the ones that Samsung pre-installed, the full Play Store was open to you. Snapseed arrived on Android the 12 months earlier than as did Instagram. What else would possibly you discover in there? Facebook and Twitter, in fact, permitting you to share pictures and movies straight. WhatsApp, Skype and Viber too, you title it.

There had been follow-ups to the zoom, like the Galaxy Okay Zoom (primarily based on the S5) and the Galaxy NX, an Android-powered mirrorless camera with an APS-C sensor and interchangeable lenses utilizing the NX mount. That one was extra of a Galaxy Camera sequel, although, because it lacked telephony.

After that issues petered out, even Sony dropped its lens-style cameras, which debuted in the similar 12 months as the S4 zoom. Those additionally used conventional point-and-shoot camera {hardware}, although packaged as an exterior accent as an alternative of constructing them into a phone. That supplied extra flexibility, however the demand simply wasnt there.

We cant say for certain why the Samsung Galaxy S4 zoom and related telephones failed. Was it the clunky {hardware}? That smartphone cameras stored enhancing, even with out the retractable lens? Or simply that working Android apps on a point-and-shoot camera (that can be a clumsy phone) wasnt all that nice in spite of everything?