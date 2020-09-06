Flashback: Nokia 9000 Communicator could receive fax and browse the web

Imagine it’s 1996. This contemporary “Internet” thing is capturing on, enabling individuals to send out “e-mails” and check out the “World Wide Web” from their computer systems. Meanwhile, the growing GSM networks enable millions to make and receive calls outside their house and workplace.

One gadget was at the crossway of those 2 growing patterns and was among the earliest gadgets that we might explain today as a mobile phone. This is the story of the Nokia 9000 Communicator.

Nokia 9000 Communicator (image credit)

Of course, at that time it would not have actually been called a“smartphone” Instead it might have been referred to as a“palmtop PC” Not truly a “pocket” PC, however, this thing was substantial– it weighed nearly 400g/0.9 pounds.

But it was absolutely a PC, it ran a DOS-based os on an Intel 386. This CPU was initially presented back in 1985 and brought the x86 architecture into the 32-bit period. While over a years old by the time the Communicator got here, it was still rather excellent to see it address 24 MHz while on battery power.

Not that the software application used the 32-bit ability. PEN/GEOS 3.0 was based upon the 16-bit GEOS– an early os with a visual user interface that did its finest to appear like Windows 95 when working on a computer system.

While working on the Nokia 9000 …