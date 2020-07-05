Flashback: HTC One X bet on music star power and a custom imaging chip, but lost

The first HTC One phone was not the HTC One – but we won’t get into still another rant in regards to the name “one”. We desire to focus on one of the best phones that the organization ever built and one of the better Androids of its day.

The HTC One X was introduced in 2012 and was the beginning of a new product line. The X will be the flagship, S the mid-ranger and V an entry-level offering. The One S had a metal exterior, reminiscent of the HTC Legend, which is a couple of generations down your family tree.











HTC One X

The One X used a polycarbonate shell instead with a pebble-like design rooted in smooth curves front and straight back. Nokia was also doing polycarbonate phones at the time, although Lumias maintained a few sharp corners.

While the material fell out of fashion, polycarbonate was superior to the normal plastics used at the time – reviewers and buyers alike commented simply how much more premium the HTC felt when compared with its rival, the Samsung Galaxy S III (which had a smooth plastic exterior, but a similar pebble-like design).











HTC One X (4.7″ ) sized up against the Samsung Galaxy Nexus (4.65″) and the HTC One S (4.3″)

Polycarbonate was usually left with a matte surface which was soft and warm to touch, compared to the cold hard metal and glass that became common later on. Better yet, rather than painting the outer lining, paint was added whilst the polycarbonate formula was being mixed. This meant that it had been the same color throughout, which (combined with the matte finish) made scratches scarcely visible. And it wouldn’t crack like glass, even though you dropped it.

The One X wasn’t too large, despite its 4.7″ display, which appealed to people because so many hadn’t yet accepted that phones will undoubtedly be enormous. However, not everybody was happy in regards to the lack of a microSD card slot or the sealed battery.

On leading was a beautiful Super LCD 2 with 720p resolution. It had a full RGB stripe, making for a sharper image compared to the early 720p OLEDs like the ones in the Galaxy S III and HTC One S.

This display rendered Sense UI, which has been known because of its graphical fidelity. This was back in the Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich days when custom skeuomorphic skins were still in fashion. The phone would be updated to 4.1 Jelly Bean but no further.

Most units ran on a Nvidia Tegra 3 chipset, which featured four Cortex-A9 cores as well as a fifth low power core. This companion core handled background tasks like music playback and general OS standby needs while using less power compared to main cores. The GPU was 3 x faster compared to Tegra 2 GPU, making the chip quite the powerhouse.

Some models included a Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 instead, such as the confusingly named One XL (which was the same size as the One X), AT&T’s version of the telephone, the model for China and a few the others. Benchmarks at that time showed that the Snapdragon was a little faster than the Tegra (the One S used the Snapdragon S4 in every regions).

These weren’t the only regional variations. Some countries got pricey Beats by Dre headphones bundled in the retail package, some got simple HTC headphones the others got no headphones at all. All had the Beats Audio equalizer and Beats Audio logo on the back, though.

It has lost its shine now, but back then the brand had star power. And HTC wanted to leverage that to create itself up as the premium, music-loving brand among other Android makers (and Windows Phone, but that’s a story for another time).

In August of 2010 HTC acquired a controlling 50.1% share in Beats for $309 million. Then in July 2012 HTC sold half of its stake for $150 million, selling another half for $265 million in September of 2013. Less than a year after that, Apple was reported to be in negotiations to purchase Bets for $3.2 billion, significantly more than it had been valued for when it had been under HTC’s stewardship.

To be fair, HTC mostly left Beats to its own devices, and used it for branding opportunities for its phones. Samsung handled a similar situation better, acquiring Harman (which owns AKG, among other brands) and now premium Galaxys come with AKG headphones in the box. Then again, Apple used the Beats Music streaming service to simply help launch its Apple Music while Samsung’s Milk Music died a quiet death.

Moving on, the HTC One X had an “ImageSense” camera with an 8MP sensor and a secret weapon – the ImageChip. This was a dedicated image processor outside of the ISP that comes with the chipset.

This pre-dates Google’s Pixel Visual Core by five years, but it wasn’t nearly as successful, the One X camera just wasn’t the very best 8 MP shooter of its day. Not that the HTC was unique, the Nokia 808 PureView also had an external image processing chip – both phones were announced at MWC 2012 and won awards at the trade show. However, just one of these two is remembered for its camera.

Those were beginning for 1080p video on mobile too, the X topped out at 24 fps, which wasn’t quite smooth enough (in part due to the low 10 Mbps birate). The sound, recorded in stereo, was decent though.

The One series was said to be a change in technique for HTC, that has been already needs to struggle. It would focus on fewer devices, trading quantity for quality (hence the simple One X, S, V structure). We’ve heard similar talk from Sony before with similar success.

In the end the HTC One X has been all but buried by the sands of time, remembered only by those who used it or wanted it but couldn’t afford it. Still, they probably remember it fondly.