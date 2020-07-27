Flash Furniture Mid-Back Black Mesh Multifunction Executive Swivel Ergonomic Office Chair with Adjustable Arms, BIFMA Certified



Price: $129.50

(as of Jul 27,2020 08:31:18 UTC – Details)



Get your work demands down to a minimum and produce your best work on this multifunctional swivel office chair. This chair comes fully loaded to help you take charge of your day. With a ventilated mesh back, you’ll have air circulating to your back giving you sweet relief during warm summer days. Make room for this modern beauty, upgrade everyone’s chair in the office, granting everyone the ability to have a customized seating experience. – Adjustable back height knob adjusts 2″ up and down – – Back angle paddle locks in multiple positions – – Tilt control paddle locks in multiple positions – – Curved back with substantial lumbar support – – Contour padded swivel seat will keep you in comfort – – Adjustable height arms provide relief to your neck and shoulders – Get a supportive ergonomic chair that can keep up with long 8 to 10 hour shifts with ease. This chair is so comfortable it can also be used as a gaming chair while you revel in an intense game against online players.

Contemporary executive chair offers superior comfort

Ventilated curved back provides lumbar support, adjustable back height, back angle adjustments with infinite lock positions

Tilt lever – push in to lock in an upright position; pullout to activate rocking motion, while tilt tension knob controls tilt resistance

PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS >>> Overall Size: 25.75″W x 27.5″D x 36.75-43.5″H | Seat Size: 19″W x 17″D x 18-23″H | Back Size: 17.5″W x 19-21″H | Arm Size: 27-31.75″H from floor; 7.75-10.25″H from seat