Flash Furniture High Back Black Microfiber Contemporary Executive Swivel Ergonomic Office Chair with Arms



Price: $276.00 - $184.94

(as of Aug 12,2020 16:53:06 UTC – Details)



This gracefully designed chair features microfiber upholstery to comfortably get you through your work day or to keep you comfortable while browsing the internet. This chair features an ergonomically contoured back and seat and arms that are comfortably padded. High back office chairs have backs extending to the upper back for greater support. The high back design relieves tension in the lower back, preventing long term strain. The contoured seat dissipates pressure points for greater comfort. The waterfall front seat edge removes pressure from the lower legs and improves circulation. Chair easily swivels 360 degrees to get the maximum use of your workspace without strain. The pneumatic adjustment lever will allow you to easily adjust the seat to your desired height. The titanium nylon base with black caps prevents feet from slipping when resting on chairs base.

Black Microfiber Upholstery

High Back Design with Headrest

Built-In Lumbar Support

Contoured Back and Seat