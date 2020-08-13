Flash Furniture HERCULES Series 24/7 Intensive Use Big & Tall 500 lb. Rated Black Mesh Executive Ergonomic Office Chair with Ratchet Back



Price: $358.54 - $225.74

(as of Aug 13,2020 01:37:28 UTC – Details)



This chair was designed to meet your around the clock needs. Also known as Multi-Shift task chairs, a 24-hour office chair is designed for extended use or multiple-shift environments. This chair can be used in a 9-5 setting, but it was specifically designed to meet the needs of workers in 911 dispatch offices, nurses’ Stations, call centers, control room engineers, Disc jockeys, and Government personnel. The big and tall design also aids in accommodating larger and taller body types. This chair has been tested to hold a capacity of up to 500 lbs. , offering a broader seat and back width. The chair offers support to the mid-to-upper back region. Mesh office chairs can keep you more productive throughout your workday with its comfort and ventilated design. This chair features built-in lumbar support and a molded foam seat that dissipates pressure points for greater comfort. The waterfall front seat edge removes pressure from the lower legs and improves circulation. The tilt Lock mechanism offers a comfortable rocking/reclining motion. The free rein motion is great for taking a quick break from typing to answer phone calls and relax. Chair easily swivels 360 degrees to get the maximum use of your workspace without strain. The pneumatic adjustment on this chair offers a very smooth adjustment range to achieve your desired height. The adjustable armrests take the pressure off the shoulders and the neck, which minimizes the risk of pain. The heavy duty chrome base is constructed to keep up with the demands of an intensive use chair. [GO-99-3-GG]

Contemporary 24/7 Multi-Shift Use Office Chair

500 lb. Weight Capacity

High Back Design

Ventilated Mesh Back

Adjustable Lumbar Support