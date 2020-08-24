Flash Fundamentals Big & Tall 400 lb. Rated Black LeatherSoft Swivel Office Chair with Padded Arms



Pour your morning cup of coffee as you prepare for another successful workday dwindling down your tasks. With a wider seat and back, this ergonomic big and tall chair accommodates longer limbs to sit comfortably without restricting mobility or efficiency. The heavy-duty chair base holds up to 400 pounds to comfortably support all body types. Switching from task to task is easily accomplished with the 360 degree range of motion. The lever controls the seat height and when pulled out allows you to rock and recline. Turn the tilt tension adjustment knob located underneath the seat to control the force needed to rock and recline. Our big and tall computer chair is designed for larger and longer body types but suitable for any user to enjoy. Providing exceptional value for today’s modern office, our Fundamental Seating will afford you the opportunity to purchase office seating for your entire staff.

Contemporary office chair, comfortable and ergonomic cushioning

LeatherSoft upholstery is leather and polyurethane for added softness and durability

Tilt lever – push in to lock in an upright position; pullout to activate rocking motion, while tilt tension knob controls tilt resistance

PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS >>> Overall Size: 28.75″W x 28.75″D x 42-45.75″H | Seat Size: 20″W x 21.75″D x 19.5-23.25″H | Back Size: 20″W x 24.5″H | Arm Size: 27-30.5″H from floor; 7.5″H from seat