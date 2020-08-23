Flash floods in northern Turkey kill four, 11 missing By Reuters

(*11 *).



ANKARA (Reuters) – Four individuals were eliminated in flash floods in Turkey’s northern Black Sea area and 11 others are missing, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stated on Sunday.

Footage from the northern province of Giresun revealed floodwaters brought on by abnormally heavy rains dragging structures and lorries along a roadway, leaving them buried in mud.

Speaking to press reporters in Giresun, Soylu stated search and rescue operations were underway to discover themissing One of those eliminated was a soldier, he stated.

“So far, 133 citizens have been rescued,” Soylu stated. “Our state will dress the wounds and stand with our citizens with all its might,” he stated.

Speaking together with Soylu, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli stated rains in Giresun had actually gone beyond averages for the month of August by 1.5 times.

“This is the first time I’m seeing such an overflow and such a flood,” Pakdemirli stated.” We will take all necessary measures to ensure this does not happen again.”

President Tayyip has actually bought the usage all state resources to fix the damage.