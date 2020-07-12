Flash floods and landslides kill 40 in Nepal as thousands are forced to flee their homes 

Heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides that killed at the least 40 people and thousands of the others were forced to flee their domiciles, officials said on Saturday.

Twenty people were killed and at the least 13 the others were missing in Myagdi district, 125 miles northwest of the main city Kathmandu, where several houses were destroyed on Friday, district administrator Gyan Nath Dhakal said.

‘Rescuers are trying to find those who are still missing in Myagdi,’ Dhakal said, adding that 50 people had been plucked to safety using helicopters. ‘Eleven those who were injured in the landslides have already been moved to nearby hospitals,’ that he said.

In neighbouring Kaski district, seven individuals were killed, said a second government official in the tourist town of Pokhara.

Residents and rescue workers inspect the area outside a house damaged by a landslide and the swell of the Thado-Koshi river due to heavy rains in Jambu village of Sindhupalchok district, some 80 kms northeast of Kathmandu on July 9, 2020

Another seven were killed in Jajarkot district in the far west.

‘We are searching for eight people who are still missing,’ said Kishore Shrestha, a senior police official, said.

Six individuals were killed in Gulmi, Lamjung and Sindhupalchowk in central Nepal.

In the southern plains bordering India, the Koshi river, which in turn causes deadly floods in the eastern Indian state of Bihar nearly every year, was flowing above the danger level, police said.

Landslides and flash floods are a common occurrence in mountainous Nepal through the June-September monsoon every year.