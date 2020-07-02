Flash flooding strikes Mississippi, Tennessee as state of emergency declared

“It’s been a hell of a day in Selmer, but we’re going to get through this,” Mayor John Smith instructed FOX13.

MILLIONS OF US HOMES FACE GREATER FLOOD THREAT THAN PREVIOUSLY KNOWN, NEW ANALYSIS SHOWS

McNairy County Mayor Larry Smith declared the state of emergency on Wednesday morning, and it stays in impact by Thursday.

Flash flooding in Selmer put most of downtown beneath water, together with roads, bridges and companies.

Residents had been inspired to boil and preserve water.

The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office mentioned that the 911 heart was flooded and wanted to be “quickly evacuated due to excessive flooding.”

Calls had been rerouted to Hardin County as officers labored to maneuver right into a cellular command heart by Wednesday night time.

“We’ve had flooding before, but nothing that I can remember to this magnitude,” Smith told FOX13.

FLOOD CONCERNS IN MIDWEST AS EXTREME HEAT, HUMIDITY BUILD ACROSS NATION’S MIDSECTION

In neighboring northern Mississippi, no less than one individual was rescued from a house in Ecru, almost 30 miles north of Tupelo.

The city of Ecru Police Department said on Facebook that roadways throughout the city had been coated by water.

Okolona resident Quineisha Judd shared a video on Facebook of Adams Street, which was beneath a number of inches of water Wednesday morning as storms hit the realm.

Vehicles additionally had been submerged in floodwaters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

The NWS workplace in Memphis said that one other heat and muggy day is within the forecast for Thursday, with scattered thunderstorms together with some sturdy storms throughout northern Mississippi.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Damaging winds and flash flooding had been the primary concern all through the day.