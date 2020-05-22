Flamiche with new potatoes recipe

Flamiche, a timeless recipe from Picardy in north France, is commonly made with a bread crust, yet I such as to make it with a bread-dough base. Rolled slim and also level with a lip, it is component pizza, component quiche and also component sharp, and also is baked with a mix of crème fraîche and also eggs. I such as to include very finely cut raw new potatoes to prepare on the top. If you have one, a mandolin is the most effective device for cutting the potatoes evenly slim.
Prep time: 40 mins, plus 2 hrs showing|Cooking time: 30-35 mins
MAKES
One 40 x30 centimeters flamiche
COMPONENTS
- 250 g solid white bread flour, plus added for cleaning (usage level if you can not locate bread flour; the structure will certainly be a little various)
- 5g salt
- 5g yeast
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 500 g leeks, white and also pale-green components just, very finely cut
- 10 g butter
- 2 eggs
- 150 g crème fraîche or sour lotion
- 1/2 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
- 1/4 entire nutmeg, fresh grated
- 4 or 5 tiny new potatoes, cleaned and also really thinly cut
- 15 g Parmesan, carefully grated
APPROACH
- Mix the flour and also salt in a big dish.
- In a big container, blend the yeast with 175 ml cozy water. Leave for a minimum of 5 mins for the yeast to froth a little.
- Add the yeast and also water to the flour and also mix intensely with a steel spoon till the dough integrates. Alternatively, make use of a mixer fitted with a dough hook. Mix or knead well to develop a smooth, natural dough– this ought to take a minimum of 5-6 mins. Remove the dough from the mixer, if making use of, and also fold up the dough know itself a couple of times making use of gently fueled oil hands. Wipe out the dish. The dough ought to be smooth and also flexible, with an excellent luster to it. Put the dough back in the dish and also cover with a tidy, moist tea towel. Prove in a cozy area till increased in dimension, concerning 2 hrs.
- Meanwhile, sweat the leeks in a frying pan with the butter over a modest warm to soften, concerning 8 mins. Do not allow them colour. Remove from the warm and also entrust to cool down.
- Preheat the stove to 220 C/200 C fan/gas mark 7 and also line a 40 x30 centimeters rimmed cooking tray with greaseproof paper.
- Beat the eggs in a dish. Add the crème fraîche or sour lotion, thyme leaves, nutmeg, and also salt and also pepper to preference. Add the cooled down leeks.
- Lightly powder a job surface area and also roll the dough bent on fit the tray. It must have to do with 5mm thick.
- Make a little lip around the side of the dough, or press it right out and also as much as the actual side of the tray.
- Add the leek blend, dispersing it uniformly. Lay the potato pieces on the top and also lastly spread over the Parmesan.
- Bake for 20-25 mins, till the top is well coloured and also the base is crisp. Remove from the stove, reduced right into squares and also offer.