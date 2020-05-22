Flamiche with new potatoes recipe

Flamiche, a timeless recipe from Picardy in north France, is commonly made with a bread crust, yet I such as to make it with a bread-dough base. Rolled slim and also level with a lip, it is component pizza, component quiche and also component sharp, and also is baked with a mix of crème fraîche and also eggs. I such as to include very finely cut raw new potatoes to prepare on the top. If you have one, a mandolin is the most effective device for cutting the potatoes evenly slim.

Prep time: 40 mins, plus 2 hrs showing|Cooking time: 30-35 mins

MAKES

One 40 x30 centimeters flamiche

COMPONENTS

250 g solid white bread flour, plus added for cleaning (usage level if you can not locate bread flour; the structure will certainly be a little various)

5g salt

5g yeast

2 tablespoon olive oil

500 g leeks, white and also pale-green components just, very finely cut

10 g butter

2 eggs

150 g crème fraîche or sour lotion

1/2 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1/4 entire nutmeg, fresh grated

4 or 5 tiny new potatoes, cleaned and also really thinly cut

15 g Parmesan, carefully grated

APPROACH