Flag Day 2020: What is the holday and how is it celebrated?

In the United States, Flag Day is celebrated every year on 14 June to commemorate the day which the country adopted its famous stars and stripes.

The celebration was officially recognised by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916, to mark the date in 1777 when the Second Continental Congress selected the American flag.

Although no official federal holiday, Flag Day is observed widely across the United States in a number of ways.





When is Flag Day?

The earliest reference to a flag day being marked in America was in 1861, when the city of Hartford, Connecticut, is recorded as having held a “programme of patriotic order” on 14 June.

Although officially declared in 1916, a National Flag Day had not been established by an Act of Congress until 1946.

What was the first United States flag?

At first, the Flag Resolution adopted by Congress failed to specify a certain arrangement of stars, or how many points the stars must have.

Early flags bore 13 stars, to represent the 13 colonies that declared independence from the British Empire in 1776.

There are many examples of 13-star arrangements on these early flags, certainly one of the most well-known being the “Betsy Ross”, which displayed five-pointed stars in a circle.

How many designs have been used over the years?

Dozens of designs have been used since the United States adopted the star spangled banner nearly 250 years back.

The flag gradually began gaining more stars as the quantity of states in the union grew until 1960, when the 50th and final state, Hawaii, was incorporated.

When Alaska and Hawaii became the last two states, more than 1,500 designs were submitted to President Dwight D Eisenhower for consideration.

The winning design, the current version of Old Glory, was chosen and flown for the first-time at Fort McHenry on Independence Day, 1960.

How is Flag Day celebrated?

In the US, Flag Day is no official national holiday, but this will not stop people across the country from organising festivities.

Many towns and cities would normally hold and annual Flag Day parade, the largest that is staged in Troy, New York, attracting some 50,000 spectators.

However, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, these festivities are unlikely to take place in 2020.

The week of 14 June is designated as National Flag Week, when time American citizens ought to fly the flag at their domiciles, and all government buildings are expected to produce the stars and stripes