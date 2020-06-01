Flag burning: President Donald Trump calls for Supreme Court to reconsider flag burning laws

He continued: “If you wanted to try to pass a very powerful flag burning statute again — anti-flag burning, I hope you’ll do it because we’ll back you 100% all the way. Okay? I hope some of you do it.”

Back in 1989, the courtroom divided 5-Four on the difficulty holding {that a} demonstrators’ conviction for flag desecration was inconsistent with the First Amendment. The case involved a political demonstration throughout the 1984 Republican National Convention in Dallas.

The late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, whom Trump has repeatedly praised, sided with the bulk that dominated, “If there is a bedrock principle underlying the First Amendment, it is that the government may not prohibit the expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea itself offensive or disagreeable.”

Scalia spoke in regards to the matter in a 2012 interview with CNN, saying that whereas he didn’t approve of flag burning, it’s essentially protected by the Constitution and the Founding Fathers’ efforts to create a authorities not dominated by tyranny.

“If I were king, I would not allow people to go around burning the American flag. However, we have a First Amendment, which says that the right of free speech shall not be abridged — and it is addressed in particular to speech critical of the government,” Scalia stated.

“That was the main kind of speech that tyrants would seek to suppress.”

And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, wrote a 2006 op-ed for the Central Kentucky News titled “Flag stands for freedom, even to desecrate,” during which he defended the correct to burn the flag.

“No act of speech is so obnoxious that it merits tampering with our First Amendment. Our Constitution, and our country, is stronger than that,” he wrote. “Ultimately, people like that pose little harm to our country. But tinkering with our First Amendment might.”

Still, banning flag-burning has drawn mainstream help earlier than.

The Flag Protection Act of 1989 was supported on the time by President George H.W. Bush, earlier than it was dominated unconstitutional, and the Flag Protection Act of 2005, one other failed try to criminalize flag burning, was co-sponsored by then-Sen. Hillary Clinton.