Texas actor Billy Forester is finest recognized for enjoying the wish-granting ghost, Flabber — who helps the children defeat Magnavore from the consolation of the Hillhurst Mansion — in the ’90s youngsters’s motion present, ‘BeetleBorgs.’

Billy Forester’s bulbous blue ghoul wasn’t the one wacky character on the sequence … he was solid alongside Herbie Baez, who performed Roland and the Green Hunter Beetleborg, Wesley Barker, who performed Drew and the Blue Stinger Beetleborg … and naturally, Blake Torney as the mum, Mums.

Forester can be recognized for his function as Jeremiah in “BloodHounds, INC.”

Guess what he seems to be like now!

