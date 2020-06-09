Flabber in ‘Beetleborgs’ ‘Memba Him?

Texas actor Billy Forester is finest recognized for enjoying the wish-granting ghost, Flabber — who helps the children defeat Magnavore from the consolation of the Hillhurst Mansion — in the ’90s youngsters’s motion present, ‘BeetleBorgs.’

Billy Forester’s bulbous blue ghoul wasn’t the one wacky character on the sequence … he was solid alongside Herbie Baez, who performed Roland and the Green Hunter Beetleborg, Wesley Barker, who performed Drew and the Blue Stinger Beetleborg … and naturally, Blake Torney as the mum, Mums.

Forester can be recognized for his function as Jeremiah in “BloodHounds, INC.”